FEATURED: Teapots of Olney

Teapots of Olney is a traditional tea rooms in a vintage style, where you can enjoy a full range of good old fashioned home made food including breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea.

There is a delicious range of seasonal snacks and lunches, or home made soup, toasties, jacket potatoes or one of their delicious pancake brunches. Scones and cakes are all made on the premises using traditional recipes from old favourites such as the Bero book, Mrs Beeton’s and Mary Berry!

The venue’s Afternoon Tea has featured in the Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and Sainsbury’s Magazine promotions. One of the most popular choices is their selection of finger sandwiches with home baked scones, cakes and biscuits.

If you have any special dietary requirements it’s not a problem - they offer vegetarian, gluten free and dairy free Afternoon Teas.

From birthday parties to wedding anniversaries, retirement celebrations, Hen parties, Baby Showers and family reunions they can help you enjoy that special moment with family and friends. Their upstairs tearoom can hold up to 18 people.

They specialise in gluten-free food and have established an excellent reputation for home made gluten free products.

