FEATURED: The Orchid Lounge

599 Grafton Gate East, Milton Keynes, MK9 1AT

Milton Keynes’ premier Thai restaurant offer a warm welcome and an array of distinctive Thai cuisine to satisfy the most discerning palate.

They combine stylish sophistication with the timeless classic Thai style to create an inviting dining experience. They only use only the freshest ingredients and authentic flavours to deliver tasty, subtly flavoured dishes that combine to give Orchid Lounge restaurant its authentic taste of Thailand.

The restaurant menu offers an extensive choice of more than 100 dishes for a complete Thai culinary experience. All freshly prepared and beautifully presented.

The Orchid Lounge is located on the first floor of the award winning Jaipur Restaurant – famous for its architectural landmark building and the largest purpose-built Indian restaurant in Europe!

The restaurant is surrounded by a beautiful balustraded balcony and offers panoramic views of Milton Keynes. They take pride in attention to detail from sourcing fresh Thai ingredients to selecting the hand painted bone china, Benjarong, which graces the inlaid tables.

Call them on 01908 669811 or book online by using the reservation form on their website.

01908 669811 | www.orchid-lounge.com

“I can not believe how good this Thai restaurant is ! For so long I’ve been visiting another Thai in Aspley. However, I will continue to use the Orchid lounge. Lovely first class food & wine. The service was amazing. Thank you and thanks for the water bottles.” | TripAdvisor review, July 2017

“We go to Orchid Lounge regularly as the food is excellent. Service is impeccable. We are always treated with the respect that Thai people give. Ask for Helal and he will give you the attention beyond what you expect.” | TripAdvisor review, April 2017