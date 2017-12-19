FEATURED: The Woburn Fort

33 High Street, Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes, MK17 8RB

The Woburn Fort is an Indian brasserie in Woburn Sands. It is a cosy restaurant that has been established for over 25 years, serving tasty food with excellent service.

The venue’s well experienced chefs have served in hotels and restaurants in different parts of the world. They have travelled miles and miles in search of traditional and home made recipes.

They are now well-placed to exhibit their talents for master cooking all for your enjoyment.

There are full menus for all occasions and takeaways to enjoy the taste of beautiful Indian food in the comfort of your own home.

Take a look at the website for a 360-degree virtual tour of the restaurant.

01908 282002

“Nice food. Nice people. Cosy surroundings and good attention to detail.” | Google review, October 2017

“Great service and lovely food .” | Google review, August 2017

“Great Food ... Great Service .. Great Team ....back soon ..” | Facebook review, August 2017

“Great food, great people and great location. I have frequented this place for over 18yrs now.” | Facebook review, August 2017