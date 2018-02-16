A new Rebellion is starting in the city

Roller derby in Milton Keynes continues to grow in popularity as Rebellion Roller Derby moved to the city.

Ranked in the top 10 in the country, Rebellion moved from Bedford to MK in a bid to increase their numbers and improve their team.

The squad, which has celebrated back-to-back promotions and now plays in the second tier in the UK, is trained by a world cup-bound coach, with four skaters also competing in the world cup.

Rebellion train at Experience the Country in Newton Longville on Sundays and Fridays with all levels welcome.

>> For more information on the team, visit rebellionrollerderby.co.uk