Adcocks aim for a Commonwealth repeat as both make badminton squad

Standing atop the Commnwealth Games podium in her England kit with her husband alongside her was one of the best moments of her career, said Gabby Adcock, and it’s a feat she’d like to recreate.

In 2014, Gabby and husband Chris won gold in Glasgow in the mixed doubles, and after being called up again for Team England ahead of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April, will be looking to make it a double.

“It’s hugely important, and something we always try to peak for every four years,” she said. “To represent Team England is a massive honour for us.

“We feel so honoured and privileged to do something we love, but to do it together for England, winning the gold was amazing. Doing it beside my husband was really surreal, and we’re very fortunate.”

The Adcocks are two of the team of 10 heading Down Under, including Olympic bronze medallists Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge.

Team England Chef de Mission Sarah Winckless said: “The team of five men and five women come to Team England with a great wealth of experience and a hunger to perform at these Games, which is motivating to work with.

“Despite their obvious experience, they have worked hard to understand the Games environment, so they can arrive with the right knowledge to ensure they are best prepared and ready.”