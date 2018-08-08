Adcocks miss out on consecutive medal wins

Chris and Gabby Adcock missed out on back-to-back World Badminton Championships medal after losing in the quarter finals to Chinese pair Wang Jilhu and Huang Dongping.

The mixed couples married pairing stormed into the quarter finals lastThursday with a 21-16, 21-16 win over He Jiting and Du Yue.

This set up a clash with the reigning world champions Jilhu and Dongping in the quarter finals on Friday.

“Sadly our hunt for another World medal came to a end,” said Chris Adcock on Instagram. “We lost out in the quarter final to the Chinese, unfortunately we didn’t put in a good performance which is frustrating to say the least at this stage in the tournament. We gave it our best but sometimes it just doesn’t happen.”