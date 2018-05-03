All change at Bradwell thanks to grant

It must be spring..Bradwell's tench and bream are on the move – and some lucky rods are getting among 'em!

A 'no publicity please' angler was first out of the bag in the big bream lottery with a 10-11 slab weighed and witnessed by bailiff Pete Seidler.

Jason Heenan's latest foreign jaunt produced this mega rooster

That was caught at 50 or so yards, but most of the tench have so far been hooked close in, which was where Arthur Terrill had two to 4-8 and Alan 'Blakey' Blake three to 4lb as the pair got their tinca seasons under way.

FOLLOWING on from last season's tree works – and a major refurb of the complex's roads and car parks – it is now the turn of Bradwell's pegs and paths to get a make-over.

That is to be part-funded by a £5,000 grant from the Environment Agency under a scheme administered by the Angling Trust.

That makes MKAA development officer Mike Reveler's third successful bid in three years: the first £4,000 went towards stocking Ashlands, £5,000 went into Bradwell's road repairs last year, while this year's award is destined for work on the pegs.

Six nice carp were Chris Denton's reward for a Furzton stint

That is a lot of rod licence money coming directly back into local angling!

A TRIP to much warmer climes saw Jason Heenan boat (and return) a magnificent rooster fish.

MUCH nearer home Chris Denton did a 32-hour session on Furzton to catch six chunky carp.

MK Vets, midweek, Clattercote: Les Smith – five carp to 19-5 – for 61-8, Bruce Harvey a 10-pounder and Paul Hamilton one of 8lb.

OSPREY, Pidley: Dennis Proud 58lb, Shane Webb 37lb, Dave Diller 35lb.

LINFORD, wharf canal: Roy Hefferon 14-9 (bream), Ron Dorrill 6-15, Mick Hefferon 4-11.

TOWCESTER Vets, Stowe Hill (near Weedon) canal: John Balhatchett 8-8, Chris Howard 5-6, Rob Rawlins 4-8.

NENE/Towcester, piggeries canal, Gayton: Bob Eales 8-4, John Balhatchett 8-2, Paul Minney 5-8.

MILL Pond (Husborne Crawley) open: Kevin Osborne 3-7, Steve Chilton and Dave Tysoe both 1-14.

FIXTURES: May 6, MK canal spring league, Mill Road; also Lakeside open, see Tove Valley FB page; bank holiday Monday, Mill Pond open 07854 649279.

Charity bash, June 22-24: Fifth Millie Grace Memorial charity fest for Willen Hospice at Linford Lakes – intended to beat last year's £900 total, see Mark Grace on Facebook.