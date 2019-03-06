Derren's Ouse chub takes the spoils ahead of river season

The Ouse was popping-out big fish like they were going out of fashion at the weekend – perhaps a sure sign that the start of the rivers close season is only a week away.

Derren Durr's 7-2 PB chub from the Stony Ouse was a massive fish taken on lobworm presented after dark.

The Brown's Angling manager was on an after-work trip – a similar 'quickie' to the one which saw him net a 6lb+ Ouzel fish just before Christmas. Quite a season he's been having.

PHIL Mapp was also on form, bagging another 6lb+ from the local Ouse along with a brace of big perch.

AROUND Newport Mark Austin banked an 8lb river bream while Adam Short weighed in Olney's chub-of-the-season at 6-9 and Barry Testro had perch to 2-14 in a match.

FURTHER downstream, on a free Bedford stretch, Maver MK's (Matchgoup) Ian Smith had five bream to 7lb as team-mate Carl Yeowell had three bream and a 1-9 roach on Saturday afternoon.

A VAUXHALL Ouse match saw Nigel Porter include a 7lb chub AND a 4-2 perch in his weight!

MK Vets, Alders: Ernie Sattler 69-9, Myles Philips 55-14, Paul Barnes 52-9.

OSPREY, Lakeside (first post-restock match): Ed Blane 66-12, Gareth Price 48-14, Dick Gore 29lb.

OLNEY, Ouse predator do: Ada Dawson 15-14, Steve Powell 9-13, Barry Testro 7-5-8.

CALVERT, Brackley lake: Derek Bishop 9-9, Dave Lewis 8-10, John Hewison 6-9.

TOWCESTER/Nene, Tove, Tosh Saunders 6-8, John Balhatchett 4lb, Bas Eaton 2-2.

MKAA, Emberton Park Ouse: Steve Wright 5-5 of bleak, Kevin Osborne 3-5, Dave Tysoe 1lb.

FISHING Republic's second-anniversary bash raised over £100 for charity AND attracted 40 juniors to the event.

A WATERS EDGE customer had seven pike to 17-4 from Black Horse pit.

FIXTURES: Saturday, MKAA river 'Grand Slam', 01234 713144.

SAD NEWS: Mick Reynolds – a former long-time and popular MKAA officer who variously served as its match secretary and junior manager – has passed away.

A stalwart of the Royal Mail (latterly Kingfisher) club Mick was often to be seen, as his health deteriorated in the later stages of his angling career, visiting Tear Drops on his electric bike – towing his kit in a trailer.

His funeral has been arranged for 1.15pm on March 20 at Crownhill Crem's Oak Chapel followed by a wake at The Inn on the Lake (the Beacon). His family say all are welcome.