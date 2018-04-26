Drew breaks his personal best with giant catch

The heatwave from heaven for some...and from hell for others. That was last week's sunshine and yo-yo water temperatures.

One reaping the benefit was Drew Bostic who, in the dawn-light of another blazing day on Tear Drops, landed his UK PB in shape of a 28lb common to get his summer off to a flying start.

Reporting through Willards, he said: "I knew there were big ones still in there, but I was over the moon to get a PB so early in the season."

AND the aptly-named Bobby Fish – on only his second outing with a Newport card – was delighted, too, as he bagged an 18lb large-scaled mirror later identified as 'the turnip' which had been stocked in 2016.

DECENT-sized carp were on the feed too for former Fishing Republic work experience 'lad' Kane Thompson when he fished Wolverton Mill.

AT the other end of the size-scale Terry Tuting's first outing of the year saw him get some nice roach from MKAA's Bradwell canal section.

BUT it was bream which dominated the opening round of the MK spring canal league around Stoke House as Maver MK's Terry Lambert netted seven slabs and two skimmers on worm for 23lb!

Canal All-sorts' Ian Young had 11lb and Lakes Lane Lads' Paul Abbott 8-11 as All-sorts' (a model of consistency with four section seconds) topped the 10 teams-of-four match with 36 points ahead Browning Black 30 and Maver MK 28.

CANAL bream and hybrids gave Towcester's Mick Goodridge a pleasure catch totalling more than 40lb at Yardley Wharf.

NENE/Towcester, Grafton canal: Andy Kempton 12-11 (bream on punch), Graham Prince 8-10, Bob Gill 4-9.

LINFORD, Wilderness canal: John Hough 4-4, Pete Whatley 3-2, Mick Hefferon 2-14.

MK Vets, Alders Farm: Richard Lattimer 93-6, Martin Cunniffe 66-8, Ernie Sattler 63-12.

PLEASE keep you eyes open for fish thieves. A small group bagging carp in plastic sacks on Luton's cut at Leighton Buzzard where made to return them by a gutsy-boater who reported them to police and the EA as they drove off in a dark '07 Toyota.

FIXTURES: Saturday, Mill Pond open 07854 649279; May 6, Lakeside open, see Tove Valley fb page.

Charity bash, June 22-24: Fifth Millie Grace Memorial charity fest for Willen Hospice at Linford Lakes – intended to beat last year's £900 total, see Mark Grace on Facebook.