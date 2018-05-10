Duo lead the way in Furzton

Brown fish really came out to play this week – especially on Furzton – as MK basked in glorious Bank Holiday sunshine.

There were smiles aplenty as 20s popped out like corks from bottles, with some pushing towards the 30 mark.

Lou Smith with new PB 27-1 Furzton common

Leading the big-smile stakes were Lou Smith and Martin Kingston who, Thursday night to Saturday morning, shared 22 runs, landing 19 fish – Lou getting a 27-1 common PB and Martin a 24lb mirror PB.

Nathan Grant, in his own words, had "A cracking day on Furzton," landing three fish – two going 21lb and 21-14.

Ben Hislop celebrated an end to two years away from the bank with three chunky Furzton carp on his first outing – and Michal Majcher was well pleased with a fin-perfect 21lb common.

And Mitchell Ridgeway found himself dealing with double runs as he made a multi-fish catch, while Toni Richards bagged some nice fish at Wolverton Mill.

Nathan Grant two Furzton 20s to 21-14

On a different front, Tomas Zniebrzdowski landed a nice double-figure Emberton Park pike.

ALDERS: John Beesley 189lb, Pete Archer 176lb, Colin Kidd 101.

OSPREY, Decoy: Kevin Watkins 103lb, Ed Blane 89lb, Tony McGregor

TOVE Valley, Lakeside: Rob Dzialak 88-8, Shaun Smart 82-4, Terry Davis 78-12.

MK Vets, Linford pits: Richard Lattimer 20-14 (Black Horse) with Martin Cunniff and Bob Gale getting 17-13 and 17-3 (Heron).

BLACK Horse Central stormed MK's canal spring league second-round cashing in on the Mill Road/Manorfields skimmers and silvers with two section firsts and two thirds for 36 points, with Browning Northampton on 33 and Lakes Lane Lads 31 – leaving 'Northampton top of the league on 63 at the halfway mark.

'Horse's Carl Smith won on 12-2 with team-mate Shaun Taylor third (10-2) as 'Lads' Dave Tebbutt made second with 10-8.

MILL Pond, Husborne Crawley: Nigel Bass 4-2, Steve Chilton 1-3, Steve Davis 1lb.

TOWCESTER/Nene, Heyford canal: Bream dominated a fair sprinkling of small silvers. Dave Brench won with 18-5 ahead of John Balhatchett 12-2 and Dave Gibbins 10-6.

IT's quite common this time of year to see small quantities of dead fish, usually small silvers, floating in windward margins. Usually its a combination of natural factors and a sad fact of life. If you do, please call the EA on 0800 807060 in case it is something more serious.