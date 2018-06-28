Fish bite in the warm waters

Milton Keynes was as hot as the Middle East this week! But there were still fish to be caught for some...

Among them were several getting their first carp of Lodge Lake's new season. Lou Smith got a new venue PB 21-1 mirror. Roy Crigliano had two nice commons and Tony Lawrence one as did Kane Thompson. Ian Bardell had a nice lump from Newport's Big Pit.

BACK on Lodge Gary Maton spent an afternoon bagging prime roach – fish falling for hemp and pellet on the drop.

LINFORD pits saw Flynn Ashworth, 14, land his first carp – 18lb – while out with dad, Dave. Their first outing had been washed out by the thunderstorms of a few weeks ago, but this one went to plan. "He was still all made-up when we got home at 1.30am," said Dave.

ALSO on a high was veteran MK bailiff Fred Finch who, 'guided' by Gary Weeks, celebrated his birthday on Ashlands with a rare try at carp fishing...breaking his PB three times! His biggest was 6lb, but Fred is hooked and all set for bigger fish.

JIM Hellier was using 'cobweb' gear – size 22 to 1lb BS – on the canal when he hooked, and landed, a 2lb tench. Takes good hands that does!

A CHUB pushing 5lb was Ian Barnes' reward on Olney's Ouse, while Willards' Tim Ray had a net full of Ravenstone silvers.

ALDERS: Colin Spencer 280lb, Charlie Lancaster 250lb, Lee Newson 246lb.

OSPREY, Lakeside: Ed Blaine 81-3, Jacob Harris 52-14, Neil Fenner 35lb.

TOWCESTER Vets, Tofts: Keith Nightingale 76-8, Tosh Saunders 68-4, Rob Rawlins 65-2.

NENE/Towcester, Banbury Lane canal: Graham Martin 14-12, Paul Minney 5-10, Tosh Saunders 3-8.

CALVERT, Claydon Lake: John Weatherall 10-4, Dave Lewis 6-2, John Hewison 6lb.

MK individual league, Tear Drops: Kevin Osborne 8-2, Mark Morgan 7-6, Paul Hamilton 2-11. Rest of series cancelled.

NEWPORT, Sherington Bridge Ouse: Kevin Osborne 13-8 (dace), Myles Phillips 7-8, Steve Glidewell 7-7.

ENFIELD Highway, Tear Drops: Brian Keens 7-4, Tom White 6lb, Alan Brett 5-14.

MK Vets, Brad'll Lake: Ernie Sattler 6-4, Bob Gale 4-15, Kevin Osborne 2-1.

LINFORD, boatyard canal: Charlie Lancaster 3-11, Mick Hefferon 3-9, Pete Whatley 2-6.

OLNEY, Ouse: Les Wallis 3-4, Dave Partridge 0-11, Dave Walsh 0-9.

FIXTURES: Sunday, MKAA summer league-opener, Furzton, 01234 713144; also duckweed clearing work-party Newport's Kingfisher pit; July 10 & 14 Olney Ouse opens 01234 240061/