Generous anglers dig deep for Willen Hospice

Willen Hospice is £2,750 better off – thanks to all those taking part in the latest MK Angling Festival on Furzton.

Presentation of the cheque to hospice 'ambassador' Lynette – by MKAA member Dean Warren – was a high spot in the association's otherwise uneventful annual meeting.

ASHLANDS 'dads and lads' fun-fishery lived up to its tag for Mark Escott and sons

And it brought the total raised for the hospice, through the festival, over the years to well in excess of £20,000. Well done everyone who contributed, including the Parks Trust which allows use of the out-of-bounds bank for the matches.

The AGM also voted through a £2 increase in prices of this year's MKAA cards (except the two-rod junior ticket which stays at £10).

This spring's Canal River Trust electro-fishing of the cut from Three Locks to Dodford has seen almost a tonne of zander removed.

The invasive alien predator has spread southwards from the Braunston area over a number of years, coinciding with a decline in silverfishing – and it is estimated that a tonne of Zs would have eaten at least two-tonnes of silvers...if not more.

BEN Ward with his first Tear Drops 20

The on-going work seems to be impacting on the southwards spread. This time the greater numbers, and highest average sizes, were taken from lengths north of Blisworth tunnel.

Though not universally popular, the electro-fishing is supported and part-funded by tenant clubs keen to restore the canal's historic silverfishing potential.

BLANKING at Willen on his first day with an MKAA card, Ben Ward moved to Tear Drops and was delighted to net a 20+ 'dark' common. Michael L'Honore had a nice Caldecotte double.

AND Mark Escott and his lads had fun with Ashlands' carp as did Gary Weeks and Dan Packard.

TOVE Valley open, Lakeside: Adam Griffiths 67-2, Dave Martin 52-9, Terry Davis 37-6.

ALDERS: Trevor Price 65lb, Colin Kidd 50lb, Jim Stubbins 43lb.

MK Vets, Tear Drops: Bob Gale 35-2 (bream), Ernie Sattler 21-12, Richard Lattimer 5-8.

MILL Farm, Husborne Crawley: Dave Tysoe 19-10 (one carp), Dave Tebbutt 1-6, Steve Chilton 0-5-0.

NENE-Towcester, Banbury Lane canal: Dave Gibbins 11-6, Paul Minney 7-12, Bas Eaton 5-12.

LINFORD, Bolbeck Park canal: John Hough 9-14, Nick Barker 6-2, Ron Dorrill 5-6.

NEWPORT, Abbey Pits: Don King 1-14, Dave Tebbutt 1-8, Steve Glidewell 1-3.

TOWCESTER Vets, Grafton canal: John Balhatchett 1-2, Grenville Reed 0-8, Tony Hirst 0-3.

FIXTURES: Friday thro Sunday, Furzton closed for Terrie Tapp memorial fest; April 22 MK canal spring league opener, 01234 713144.