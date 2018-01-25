Matchman Pete still frames despite making bird rescue

Braving seemingly Siberian winds, snow and sleet two city lads pulled off the one-two at Castle Ashby, Sunday.

And Pete Patton, who with 24lb finished second to Richard Lattimer's 26-9, sacrificed his chances of top spot by taking time to enter the ice-cold water to rescue a swan and seagull tangled together in lost line.

FLOODS or no floods, Arthur Terrill is finding good chub on the city Ouzel

"That swan was pretty hacked off with me," Pete said, "The seagull looked dead so I put it under my coat to warm it up, and after an hour or so it flew off. I'm sure it cost me the win, but there are more important things...and I went on to finish a happy second."

IF you're among the vast number of anglers seriously frustrated by the amount of otter damage to fish stocks in some areas, you may be interested in a Barbel Society petition 'shared' to MKAA's facebook page.

Few seeing the problems on the local Ouse, for instance, will deny that while otters have their place in the scheme of things, there are areas where – lacking natural predators and protected by law – they have multiplied way beyond levels compatible with sustainable stocks of some fish species.

The petition calls on Parliament to legalise 'non lethal' means of controlling the apex predator.

That follows recent legalisation of their removal from fisheries enclosed by otter fencing – itself belated official recognition that the problem is real and growing.

Do other 'non lethal' methods exist? Perhaps capture and long-lasting contraceptive jabs could impact on their numbers?

AWFUL weather hasn't stopped Arthur Terrill prospecting on the Ouzel, and this week he found chub to 3lb. Richard Purnell had three decent carp in a session on Lodge. On Newport's big Pit Chris Rayner a near-double pike, Sunday, an hour before his bivvy took on the appearance of a snowdome!

OSPREY, Piddley: Steve Carthy 10lb, Colin Drage 4lb, 'Sparky' 3lb.

MK Vets, Riverside, Ouzel, midweek: Ernie Sattler 5lb, Bob Gale 3-12, Paul Chapman 3-1.

CALVERT, Ouse, Buckingham: Dave Lewis 4-3, Barry Witteridge 0-12, everyone else...

TOWCESTER Vets, canal, Cosgrove, midweek: Les Goodridge 3-8, John Balhatchett 2-1, Graham Martin 1lb.

MKAA winter league round, Riverside: Colin Chart and Kevin Osborne both on 0-5-8, Steve Wright 0-4-8. Steve Carr leads series.

FIXTURES: Feb 4 MKAA individual league 01234 713144, ALSO Lakeside open, book Tove Valley fb page, ALSO, Black Horse Pit open 01908 690969.