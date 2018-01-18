Matchmen bag-up as redfins come on feed in local rivers

Chunky roach dominated two river matches 15 miles apart as Sunday turned out to be a real red-fin letter day for some lucky rods.

One was Kevin Osborne, netting more than 20lb – roach with a few dace thrown in – to win an impromptu sweep on the Ouzel/Lovat in Newport, only a short distance from where it joins the Ouse.

Tucked up against the town's two-hundred-plus years-old wrought-iron Tickford bridge, he was able to 'fish proper' – trotting maggot under a stickfloat on running line to total 20-6, while feeding some three-and-a-half pints of bait during the match.

At the other end of the match-length Bob Gale, pegged on Cemetery Corner, found worm the going bait as he put together 18-14 of perch for second, followed by Paul Chapman with 6-6 of bits.

AND while the Ouzel roach were queuing up for Kevin, Mick Goodridge was enjoying a similar experience on the even-smaller Tove – another Ouse tributary – in Towcester's match on their town length.

Fishing a totally unfancied swim he found bites hard to hit on the whip, switched to the pole and never looked back as he netted a hundred or so fish – roach to 10 ounces and dace to six – to win with 17-12. John Broughton had 10-7 and Dave Gibbins 5-4.

THE embryonic Ouse at Buckingham didn't fish too bad for Calvert, either, as Ben Holloway won with 12-9 – well clear of Austin Maddock 8-3 and Tony Richardson 7-14.

ON the cut near Peartree Gary Maton brightened up his 'blue Monday' with a perch and an unseasonal tench – both around 2-8 – a jack, and a small shoal of silvers.

ON the stillwaters Drew Bostic and Martin Kingston shared three double-figure carp and a good bream on Lodge Lake. Peter Housego, reporting through Waters Edge, had a 16lb pike from Black Horse, and Fishing Republic's Darren Bruce a 15 lb mirror at Eggington

ALDERS open: Mick Denton 103lb, Roy Makins 97lb, Kevin Elliot 72lb.

MK Vets, Stony Ouse: Dave Ridgeway and Barry Witteridge both 2-8, Martin Cunniffe 2-7, Kevin Osborne 2lb.

FIXTURES: Sunday, MKAA individual winter league 01234 713144; Tues, Olney Ouse open 01234 240061; Feb 4 Lakeside open, book Tove Valley fb page, ALSO, Black Horse Pit open 01908 690969; Feb 25 British Pike Champs qualifier, Sherington Pits, 07952 812527.