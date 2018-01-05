New Year catches galore!

Banksides around the turn of the year were about as much fun as the Brexit negotiations...but catching a few fish brought a whole new glow to some!

Among them was Paul Hamilton who won MKAA's New Year's Day hangover open – moved off the river because of high levels and greasy banks – with 6-12 of perch from 'dog-poo alley' on the cut at New Bradwell.

And with the canal up and flowing thanks to cold floodwater from the Tove, Bob Gale managed second with 5-8 of skimmers as Ernie Sattler took third with 4-2 of small roach and skimmers.

Only a few days earlier Gale had topped the last MK Vets match of 2017 from the same length with 8-14 as Kevin Osborne had 4-13 and Chapman 2-3.

CARP were showing for those brave enough to sit it out, too. New Year's Day saw Andy Walford with a nice double-figure Furzton mirror. Only hours earlier Lou Smith had had a last crack at Lodge as 2017 ebbed away...and came up smiling with a mint-looking 17lb common.

ANGLING film-maker Richard Purnell decided to spend the last afternoon of the old year after small carp with his two lads and, to the young 'un's joy they shared three nice fun-sized carp and, to their even greater glee, dad managed to fall-in up past his knees...

OSPREY, Lakeside: Ed Blane 31-2, Rob Dzialak 27-9, Dave Lewis 26-14, Mark Wilson 26-5.

TOWCESTER/Nene, Long Pound canal, Stoke Bruerne: Bas Eaton 9-4 of skimmers, Paul Minney 8-14, Chris Howard 6-12.

MK Vets' Fur and feather, Stony Main, Ouse: Didder Hefferon 7lb (perch), Paul Swain 3-12, Austin Maddock 2-2.

MKAA golden peg, Willowbridge Marina, canal: Kevin Osborne celebrated his birthday by winning with 1-8 of punched-bread; Bob Gale 1-5, Steve Wright 0-14-8.

CALVERT, Itters Pit: Austin Maddock 0-10, Barry Witteridge 0-2, Andy Franklin 0-1.

FIXTURES: Sunday, MKAA individual winter league first round 01234 713144, also Newport pike open 07896 782715; Tues., Jan 23 Olney Ouse open 01234 240061; Feb 25 British Pike Champs qualifier, Sherington Pits, 07952 812527.