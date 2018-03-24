Patience pays off on the last day of the season

Giving it a go on the last day of the river season really paid off for two lucky rods – though for most of the rest... sport was just plain dire!

Tenaciously sticking to the Ouzel despite scant recent reward as others had the odd big chub, Ian Woodman did the business with a new PB at 5-10 – making it all worth while...

Martin Kingston's last day Lodge 16

And for Gary Teer, it was a case of a complete wild-card coming up trumps in amazing fashion, as he visited Newport's Ouse for the first time in years.

Having picked a swim on the basis of long out-of-date knowledge he cast out and, within five minutes, was into a barbel of around 5lb – a species considered to be almost as rare as the proverbial hens' teeth on today's upper Ouse.

DOWNSTREAM on Olney's length Stuart Powell had a club best-of-season pike – only 11-12 but a club best is a best.

AT Lodge Martin Kingston had a crafty 16lb mirror on the last day and over on the Big Pit, no close season, Graham Hadkiss had a pair of snappers to 12-3.

A cheeky Furzton bream in the snow for Ian Smith

AMID Sunday's snow Matchgroup's Ian Smith – dropping in after finding his match at Barston had been frozen off – managed to winkle out a couple of 4lb bream on the tip.

THE Long Pound, canal at Stoke Bruerne produced 9-9 of skimmers hybrids for George Mynard in Towcester Vets' midweeker. John Balhatchett had 5-10 and Brian Ayliff 3-6.

MK Vets' freezing do on the cut at Manor Fields went to Les Smith with 2-8 as Paul Chapman had 0-10 and Pete Whatley 0-9.

ALDERS' Tuesday do saw Matt Grant win with 103lb of carp, well clear of Graham West on 73lb and Ray Makins 68lb.

DESPITE the awful cold the Summerfield's trout fishery got off to a good opening with one pair of brothers sharing a dozen decent fish between them.

FIXTURES: April 4, MKAA AGM, details in ticket; April 22, MK canal spring league opener, 01234 713144.