Perfect venue for the angling championships

Furzton is in the national lime-light – again – chosen as the venue for the first-ever qualifier to pick an England team for the World Club Float Championships.

The Angling Trust match (fished to FIPS-ed rules) is set for October 6 and is open to teams of four looking to win through to the 2019 championship in Croatia.

An eliminator for the world feeder championships is due to be held on the Gloucester canal later the same month, and an AT statement said a key factor in choosing both venues is the quality of their fishing – “likely to make for very competitive and diverse matches.”

Any group hoping to get on the world stage will need deep pockets...as a side’s all-up bill for the trip is likely to be around £8,000!

Anyone interested should email sandra.johnson@anglingtrust.net

Furzton’s last brush with world-level competition was as host venue for the world veterans’ champs eight year’s back.

And to prove just how good the fishing can be at Furzton, Nuala Gray, pictured, bagged her first 20 on the lake alongside Mark Compton.