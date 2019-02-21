Swan Pit gets some much needed renovation

At last – after decades of hoping, and campaigning – Newport are looking forward to major restoration of their choked-up Swan Pit!
Saturday's AGM heard that Anglian Water is preparing to de-silt the 15-acre water over six months starting in April.
Originally up to 18 feet deep it has, since AW's Cottonvalley sewage treatment works opened in the 80s, been a 'settlement tank' for effluent from the works...with 'solids' building up to almost reach the surface in places.
Access is being improved to accommodate the two trucks a day needed to remove sediment after it has been pumped out, filtered and dried.
Club chairman Ade Watson said: "Obviously there will be disruption...but in the long-term we will hopefully end up with an improved track, better parking, and a lake returned to a properly fishable condition."
With Cottonvalley's current output said to be much improved, the future is looking good. But...should the 'works ever suffer a major breakdown, untreated incoming sewage will be dumped in the Swan as a first-line of defence for the nearby river. Fingers crossed.
MEMBERS also heard the club has added a further 20 fast-growing carp – to just short of double figures – to the Big Pit.
LAKESIDE, near Towcester, has just had some 400lb of carp, into double-figures, added with more to come.
ON the bank for the first time in three months, Adam Short had a 5-8 chub on Olney's Ouse. Miles Jones had a 19lb Furzton common while, reporting through Willards, Nikki Bolton had two 10lb mark Bletchley canal pike.
SEVEN former regulars on Adams in its heyday – including Bob Church and barbel record-holder Grahame King – shared a nostalgic session on the 'Mill, Saturday. Dick Bateman had a 3-2 chub, and everyone enjoyed the pub dinner...
MK Vets, Brackley Lake: Terry Lancaster 11-4, John Hewison 6-8, Dave Lewis 5-4.
MK individual winter league final round, Riverside Ouzel: Don King 8lb, Colin Chart 7-13 (inc a 6-15 bream), Alan Ford 6-2. Series winner Ernie Sattler with a weight advantage over King, also on 56 points, Paul Chapman 51 points.
Towcester/Nene, Tove (all roach): Chris Howard 7-12, Roger Pogiter 7-6, Les Goodridge 5-12.
NEWPORT pike match, Mount Farm Pit, saw Jake Stratton net a 15-6.
OLNEY, Ouse pike match: Barry Testro 10-5, Stuart Pell 7-11 (winning the club's series with 29-1 overall) Andy Crouch 3-14.
FIXTURES: Sat., Olney Ouse open, 01234 240061; Sun., MKAA golden peg, Stony Ouse 07970 047506.