There's no stopping 'machine' Michael

Sunday was a white-out wipe-out for most – but not for bagging machine Michael Buchwalder.

Back hours earlier from the Canaries sunshine, at 5.30 next morning he was slithering his way north for the Hallcroft Feedermasters winter pairs...providing travelling companion Pete Patton with a three-and-and-a-half hour white-knuckle ride on the way!

And there he fuelled the growing belief among local venue regulars that, with a rod in his hand, he becomes some sort of super-human baggin machine!

Drawing a totally un-rated peg he methodically amassed 14lb – mainly skimmers – for second place overall.

But it was the way he did it that left locals gawping.

"He suggested that when the match started we should feed our swims and go off to the cafe," said Pete, "where we sat drinking tea for a full hour before going back to our pegs.

"The locals couldn't believe it, but his plan worked a treat for him – though not for me – and even I'm beginning to wonder if they're right about him being some sort of fishing machine."

GETTING out pre-snow Stuart Hobbs raised his perch PB to 2lb. Dan Bull had a 5-10 chub from Olney's Ouse.

THE Butts river section – from immediately downstream of Bradwell Lake to the ruins of Stanton Lo church – is back on MKAA's ticket.

NEW safety rules for Furzton's C section (not The Point) mean no night-fishing or use of leads larger than swanshot. From now on it's free-line, float or feeder fishing with feeders weighing no more than 50 grms before addition of bait. The rest of the lake is unaffected.

DESPITE Sunday's blizzard Mark Carter and a clutch of Osprey lads trekked to Pidley Lake in Cambs where, after an hour, Jason Fulcher caught a 1lb carp. At that point he was declared the winner and everyone headed home as fast as conditions would allow...

MK Vets, Alders, midweek: Richard Lattimer 55-15, Ian Halliwell 54-6, Steve Dzialak 54-1.

OLNEY Ouse Tuesday open: 13 totalled 129lb of silvers with lowest weight 7-14! Neil Shearn 13-13, Andy Webster 12-14, Alan Carr and Paul Caton both 11-14, then Saturday's open, went to Pete Hawley 15-5, Steve Brooks 13-8, Jan Cebula 7-8...but 4th fell to just 1-6.

TOWCESTER Vets, canal, Gayton Piggeries, midweek: Gren Reed 1-7, Gerald Green 1-5, John Balhatchett 1-1.

FIXTURES: Dec 28 MKAA golden peg and Jan 1 hangover open, both on Ouse, 01234 713144; Jan 7 Newport pike open 07896 782715.