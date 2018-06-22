Three catches on the Ouse

Forget footie – the only world cup that matters to Pete Hawley is the one he's just fished for England in!

A regular winner in matches on his local Olney Ouse, Pete was in a different league – up against some of the best oldies on the planet – in the world vets champs in Croatia.

And he and seven other self-funded squad members did old England proud, finishing joint silver on points but going bronze behind the Italians on a count-back as Hungary took gold.

The two-day match was on a lake stuffed with carrasio averaging four to the kilo.

Taking a quick-break in Holland on the 1,000 mile return journey, Pete said: "Most of us had never seen one before, let-alone caught one.

"But it was a very good venue. And now I can say I've been there and done that...and I've got the medal to prove it."

OLNEY's Ouse made opening day news with a string of river carp. Two 20s fell to Nathan Lovell while Charlie Mynard had a 16-5 and Lewis Clark a lump of his own.

Other Olney catches included Darren Bruce's 5-5 PB chub while out with Fishing Republic's Jack Moroney who had a 4-pounder. Paul Hodgson netted a 3-8 and Paul Daniels' three perch to 2-5.

WILLARDS' Tim Ray says Adams Mill was alive with silvers when he fished it, weekend, while Mark Fisher and son shared father's day baggin Ouse silvers.

FORMER Newport chairman Dave Adams and MKAA secretary Kevin Osborne spent much of Monday with EA fishery officer Paul Wilconowski and geomorphologist (specialist in the way rivers change their nature and courses over time) Ellis Selway, trying to get to bottom of why local levels appear, to so many, to keep falling.

ON the stillwaters Brandon Sunter had Furzton carp of 23-14 and 19-15 while, on the Big Pit, Ade Watson netted commons of 22-8 and 21-4.

MK Vets, Furzton: Austin Maddock 29-8, Phil Wintle 24lb. Gary Underwood 19-2.

CALVERT, Potash Farm: James Lewis 16-3, Ken Mott 9-4, John Weatherall 8-2.

HUSBORNE Crawley: Steve Chilton 9-5, Steve Davies 8-14, Nigel Bass 8-8.

LINFORD canal, Giffard Park: Mick Hefferon 3-12, Ron Dorrill and Steve Funnell both 3-9.

NEWPORT, Abbey Pits: Bruce Harvey 1-10, Steve Chilton 0-13, Kevin Osborne 0-10.

FIXTURES: Saturday, MK Individual league third round Tear Drops 1 & 2, 01234 713144, and junior teach-in on Lodge, 01908 320007; Sunday, Newport Ouse open 07795 068428.