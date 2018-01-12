Trio upset the apple cart

Three city lads have upset the Meadowlands form book by taking the lead from the off in this year's teams-of-three.

Team Milton Keynes' – Ian Pretty, Phil Wintle and Phil Bardell – consistent performance, two section fourths and a fifth, took them to top spot in the 15 team match despite not having a man in the overall frame.

Now they are walking targets – the crew all the locals wants to knock off their perch in the next leg. Top individual was Northampton's Geoff Ringer with nine-carp for 98-8.

MORE news on the Environment Agency's Ouse barbel stocking. Apart from around a thousand fish recently added in the Sherington bridge area, a further 500 up to a pound-plus have been added below Haversham weir, and another 1,000 to the Ivel tributary.

LIKE most people's recent outings, Sunday's MKAA individual winter-league opener ended with a whimper rather than a bang thanks to bitter winds and serious frosts. That said everyone caught something, even if it was mainly the tiniest roach Willowbridge Marina canal section could offer.

At the end of the grueller Steve Carr had put together 2-10. Steve Chilton had 1-9, Scott Tapp 1-7 and Paul Chapman 1-5-8.

WHEN the sun came out Newport's pits pike match was all over bar the shouting as the fish just 'switched-off'. In the two hours before that 26 rods had shared 11 snappers.

Dan Askam won with 13-5 ahead of Dariusz Marplh 12-15 and Ray House 10-15. Terry Read was overall winner of the two-leg series followed by Chris Raynor and John Boardman.

WITH some help from dad, Wayne, young Jake Lebeau has banked his first-ever carp from Lodge – a nice double.

ALDERS open: Trevor Price 44lb, John Beesley 36lb, Sean Waite 34lb.

OSPREY, Arrans: Chris Lovelock 42lb, Steve Carthy 30-6, Haydn Edwin 25lb.

TOVE Valley open, Lakeside: Paul Abbott 21-12, Mark Morgan 19-6, Lee Jones 17-13.

CALVERT, Hill Cottage Farm: Ben Holdaway (golden-peg winner) two carp for 13-6. Andy Franklin 1-12, Barry Witteridge 1-2.

MK Vets, New Inn, Bradwell canal: Kevin Osborne 3-14, Paul Chapman 3-6, Ernie Sattler 0-14.

TOWCESTER/Northampton Nene, Castlethorpe canal: Bas Eaton 1-15, Les Goodridge 1-12, Mick Goodridge 0-12.

FIXTURES: Jan 21 MKAA individual winter league 01234 713144; Tues Jan 23 Olney Ouse open 01234 240061; Feb 4 Lakeside open, book Tove Valley fb page; Feb 25 British Pike Champs qualifier, Sherington Pits, 07952 812527.