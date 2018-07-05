Trouble on the waters after Brackley factory fire

Upper Ouse fish died by the thousands as a huge toxic 'slug' crept downstream from Brackley, through Buckingham, towards MK this week – killing most things in its path!

Its appearance co-incided with a Brackley factory-fire last week, and was accompanied by huge drifts of white foam which, though unsightly, were considered relatively harmless compared with the lethal cocktail in the water below.

And even on Wednesday – nine days on and 14 miles downstream – Environment Agency scientists were still struggling to understand the nature of the chemical 'beast', and by what mechanism it was killing fish of all sizes and the bugs in the food chain as it passed Thornborough.

Farmers and pet-owners were advised to keep their animals out of the water, and anglers to stay out too.

The EA spent most of Tuesday agonising over whether or not to start rescuing fish from below Passenham and moving them downstream to hopefully safer areas.

But, by that evening, it was looking as though the killer was beginning to lose its punch, and rescue plans were put tentatively on hold.

IF you should see quantities of dead fish below Beachampton/Passenham, call the EA urgently on 0800 80 70 60 – same goes for the stillwaters during the heatwave.

ON Linford Pits Gary Welch ha 28lb PB. Half a dozen members of Lodge night syndicate have had good doubles this week, while a few were also caught on Furzton.

MKAA summer league opener, Furzton: Ernie Sattler Tackle Hub, 30lb of roach, Paul Abbott T Hub 21-3, Bryn Wignall MK Maver White) 21lb.

Teams on day: Maver White 24; Tackle Hub and Black Horse both 22. Next round July 15, Tear Drops & Lodge.

OSPREY's Brian Carr memorial (joint club-founder), Silsoe: Tony McGregor 120lb, Bill Northwood 76lb, Kim Burns 62lb; Osprey, Boddington res, Ed Blaine 76lb, Steve Carthy 75-13.

BLACK Horse open: Graham West 75-3, Simon Ellis 29-2, Andy Leathers 23-11.

MK Vets, Canons Ashby: Paul Swain 22-9, Dave Cantrell 17-1, Bob Gale 15-14.

KINGFISHER, Tear Drops: Steve Carr 10-2, Barry Edwards 5-1, Del Rowland 4-8-8.

CALVERT, Tear Drops: Ben Holdaway 9-15, Dave Lewis 3-11, Barry Witteridge 1-11.

TOWCESTER/Nene, Astwell Mill: John Broughton 7-4, Chris Howard 6-12, Paul Minney 6-4.

OLNEY Ouse: Pete Laughton 4-10, Les Wallis 3-7, Chris Howard 3-3-12.

LINFORD, Bolbeck Park canal: Mick Hefferon 1-11, Charlie Lanc 1-10, Ron Dorrill 0-6.

FIXTURE: July 22, Furzton open in aid of Nadine's Fusion Fund, 07970 047506.