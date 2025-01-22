Aspley Guise FC bowled over by rural sports fund help

Sports Fund Ambassador Darren Gough

Budding Harry Kanes and Chloe Kellys in Aspley Guise have been given a boost towards achieving their dream thanks to a new sports fund backed by former England cricketer Darren Gough.

A set of goal posts have been netted by the club to help the young footballers develop their shooting skills and help them progress. The club has grown substantially in the past few years and currently runs 15 teams at various age groups with well over 200 children from Aspley Guise and further afield.

Teams from the club play their matches at Fulbrook School in Woburn Sands, the Woburn Sands and Aspley Guise Recreation Ground or at Walnut Tree or Wavendon Gate in Milton Keynes.

Club Chairman Mike Stevens said: “Like many grassroots clubs, Aspley Guise FC doesn’t own any of its training or playing facilities. Instead, we are reliant on partnering with local councils, schools and private facilities to provide the children with somewhere to play.

Young Aspley Guise FC players with their new goals

“All of those facilities, but particularly schools are under their own financial pressures which make investing in equipment very difficult to justify. Consequently, some of the equipment, particularly goalposts, can be old and dilapidated.

“The generous support we’ve received from Gigaclear's Rural Sports Club Fund has allowed us to install new goalposts at our facility at Fulbrook School on a pitch which was in danger of becoming unusable. The nature of the goalposts also means that they can be used for training as well as matches, giving us more flexibility and use.”

Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as Aspley Guise FC. I believe it will help make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”

