Athletes shine while representing Bucks

A number of MMKAC athletes represented Buckinghamshire in two major competitions.

Kayleigh Presswell competed in the annual National Inter-Counties Championships at Manchester which incorporated the England AA Championships. She threw the 4kg hammer 57.26m for fifth position but athletes were all down on their bests in the prevailing windy and rainy conditions. Dickson Kusi made his debut for Bucks in the 100m and again against strong winds clocked he 10.93 for 7th place in his heat.

A dozen MK youngsters competed for their County at Kingston in the South of England Inter-Counties under 13 match. Edward Barber was the star for the boys, placing third in both the “A” 75m hurdles (12.65/ just short of his club record) and long jump (5m02). In the “B” string hurdles Kobe Sinclair-Linton clocked 12.82 for second position and just off his PB set a week earlier at Bristol.

For the girls Victorious Ezeh ran to third in the 200m clocking a PB of 28.11. Ayesha Jones scored good points in the throws, third in the javelin(30.62m) and fourth in the shot with her second throw of the year, 8m15.

Lots of action elsewhere. Jamie Seddon (33.03) and Wendy Webber (39.04) where both second in their age groups at the Bedfordshire 10km road championships. Wendy returned to Bedford a few days later to run in the Doug Anderson 5km race. Here she was second lady (18.55) and along with Montana Edghill (third/19.28) and Karen Tincknell (27th/24.07) won the ladies team race prize.

Further afield Rachel Robinson was first lady in the Grimsby 10km and her time of 35.19 moves her up to fourth in the ladies 10km all-time road rankings.

Finally at a recent Watford Open Meeting Sam Winters ran a PB for 1500m (3.54.46) whilst Steve Herring set a M50 club record of 4.32.35.