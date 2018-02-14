Bedford halt MK’s chances of hat-trick

Bedford edged MMKAC to claim Chiltern Cross-Country League despite the home side winning the final round at Campbell Park.

On the day with a team of 80 athletes they won the match scoring 2,957 pts against their rivals 2,834, not enough as Bedford ran out outright winners with a final tally of 17,146 to MMKAC’s 16,820 - a differential of 326 and halting a potential hat-trick of league titles.

MK won the main race of the day - the senior men’s race - with 45 finishers in the top 250 competitors. James Minter led the team home in sixth ahead of Jamie Seddon with James Tuttle 9th, Jonathan Peters 13th, Graham Jones 16th and Steve Tuttle 18th, six in the top 20. The scoring ten was completed by Ian Wood (26th), Devon Harford (29th), Tom Cuthbertson (34th and Ewan Forsythe (45th).

The senior ladies were a close third on the day and again Lara Bromilow (2nd) and Rachel Robinson (4th) were at the head of the field. Their team was closed in by Alex Knowles (33rd), Lauren Hankers (36th),Mel Wright (37th) and Diane Baldwin (43rd).

Jack Meijer showed his class winning the under 17 men’s race and there was a fine run from Finlay Gibbs in 3rd place. Galen Butler and Robert Hickman finished 17th and 26th respectively for 3rd place on the team event.

Montana Edghill took 3rd place in the under 17 ladies with Sophie Botham 5th under 20 lady.

Leo Freeland again led home the under 15 boys with another 3rd position. Their team saw Tomas Billenness 15th, Jack Rose 20th and Aidan Murphy 21st.

Likewise Imogen King was at the head of the under 15girls, 14th with Jodie Brogden 15th, Tia Sinclair-Linton 17th and Chloe Munro 19th.

Harry Rose put in a good performance to lead the under 13boys, 8th with Oliver James 13th, Harry Totton 34th and Ethan Murrill 42nd. For this age group girls, Charlotte Munro led them home, 13th with Morenike Orimalade 21st, Millie Freeland 24th and Phoebe Miller 32nd.

Finally in the non-scoring under 11 races Sam Oldroyd placed 2nd in the boys race with George Cain 16th, Maxwell Newman 31st and James Stallwood 37th. Maddy Pearce led the girls, 11th with Ella Glass 19th, Paige Farley 31st ands Jessica Woods 45th.