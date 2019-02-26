Bromilow leads the way for MK

Lara Bromilow was the most successful of the nine MMKAC runners who competed in the English “National” Cross-Country Championships held in the very undulating grounds of Harewood House, north of Leeds.

Lara was the sole representative in the Senior Women’s 8km race. After a steady start she moved through the field gaining sixteen places on the second of two laps to record her best-ever finish in 39th place in 31:18. 1034 women finished the race. Only two MMK women have finished higher than Lara in the “National”

Conrad Webber and Ewan Forsythe started the 10km Junior Men’s race, but Conrad pulled out early on. Ewan battled on to finish 138th in 33:41 out of 201 finishers.

Six MMK men started the 12km Senior Men’s race and with 6 to score in the team event it was important they all finished. Dan Woodgate led them home places to finish 97th from the huge field of over 2000, the fourth best finish in the “National” by an MMK Senior Man. This was backed up by excellent runs from Graham Jones (181st) – seventh best ever. James Tuttle (234th), Ian Wood (471st), Jeremy Vick (506th), and Steve Tuttle (648th).

The men’s team finished 27th with 2137 points, equalling their third best at these Championships and in the top 20 per cent from the 144 teams that closed in.