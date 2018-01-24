Carr is on the road to success with silver

Seven MMKAC athletes competed in the South of England Indoor Championships held at the Lee Valley Indoor Centre.

Pride of place to Ebony Carr winning the silver medal in the Under 20 Women’s 60m. She won both her heat and semi-final and in the final improved her personal best from 7.71 to 7.55, the second fastest all-time by a MK under 20 lady.

Rachel Oderinde clocked 7.91 in her heat, another personal best (7th in rankings) but did not make it through to the final.

Maxwell Brown was also in good form in the Under 20 Men’s 60m improving his personal best from 6.92 down to 6.86. He clocked this time, 2nd in his semi-final and then finished 5th in a very competitive final with 6.88.

Kwame Twumasi-Tawiah set a PB in his heat placing 3rd (7.16) and then ran 7.17 in his semi-final but not quite fastest enough to make the final. David Boakye set yet another PB with 7.19 in his heat.

In the senior races Dickson Kusi set a PB of 7.11 whilst Tyrell Dankwa ran 7.44.

