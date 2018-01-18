Cross country title race goes down to the wire

The Chiltern League cross country championship will go down to the wire next month with MMKAC and Bedford battling it out for the title.

Bedford took the spoils on Sunday, making home field advantage count to take the title battle to the final day, which will be held at Campbell Park.

A strong team of 76 donned the orange bibs of MMKAC in Bedford. The senior men put their scoring ten runners in the first 47 finishers from the field of 250, led home again by Steve Tuttle in 4th position. James Minter placed 15th and was the first M20 on the day and just ahead of Jonathan Peters (16th). James Tuttle closed in 20th followed by Paul Mizon(23rd), Graham Jones (28th), Ewan Forsythe (31st), Mark Palser (42nd), Thomas Cuthbertson (45th) and Steve Herring (47th).

Lara Bromilow raced to 3rd in the ladies race closely followed by 4th placed Rachel Robinson. Alex Knowles (34th), Katie James (51st), Lauren Hankers (52nd) and Diane Baldwin (53rd) to close the team home.

The three younger male age groups all finished 4th in their respective team racaes. Finlay Gibbs continued his good form for the under 17 men, 4th again as he placed in the previous match at Luton. Robert Hickman placed 20th, Galen Butler 22nd and Peter Hickman 25th.

Likewise in the under 15 boys Leo Freeland was again 5th leading home Tomas Billenness (21st), Jack Sharp (22nd) and Ben Green (32nd). There was a close finish in the under 13 boys race with Callum Tripp 12th, two seconds ahead of Harry Rose. The team was completed by Oliver James(14th) and Harry Totton (40th).

Montana Edghill ran to a fine 3rd position in the u17/20 race and welcomed back Sophie Botham finishing 14th. Anna Ustaran-Anderegg completed the team in 27th place. The under 15 girls took second place in their team category with Ella Carey 7th, Imogen King 10th, Jodie Brogden 15th and Tia Sinclair-Linton 20th.

Finally the under 13 girls placed 4th with Morenike Orimalade 17th, Sonja De Koning 20th, Phoebe Miller 25th and Millie Freeland 29th.