Disappointing season ends in relegation for young MMKAC squad

The MMKAC combined under 17/20 team have struggled this season in the highly competitive Midlands Youth Development Premier League having finished fifth in all three matches.

Their final fixture was on home soil at Stantonbury and in the scorching conditions worked hard but had a virtually impossible deficit to make up. Along with sixth placed Derby AC they will be out of the Premier League and into Division One next summer.

Nicole Whittle in a sprint finish to win the B string 1500m.

In the under 17’s 100m there was a fine win from Ethan Wiltshire clocking 11.32 whilst Kwame Twumas-Tawiah won both the M20 “B” string sprints with 11.24 and 23.23 for the 200m. Robert Lewis equalled his high jump PB winning the M20 event leaping 1m90. A double came in the 100m hurdles from Jayden Courtney-Robin (14.71) and Hamish McGarvie (16.32) whilst Jaden triple jumped 12m29 for second place. James Frith picked up good points in the M17 throws, winning the discus throwing 30m26 and 2nd in the shot with 12.48m.

There was another 50m plus hammer throw from Jasmine Trapnell winning the F17 event throwing 50.87m, just 9cm off her PB, she then threw the discus 22.23m for 3rd position. In this age group Montana Edghill placed second in the 800m (2.23.37) with Imogen King (2.27.14) winning the “B” race. Another hurdles double came from Deanna Clarke (48.67) and Mia Soman (51.67) in the 300m hurdles race. The girls then took 2nd place in the 4 x 300m relay.

Some fine long jumping in the F20 events from Tia Margan (4.97m/2nd) and Joan Peedah (4.26m/1st “B” string). Joan then placed 3rd in the triple jump (10.14m). Best placed throwing in this age group came from Paige Barnes, second in the hammer with 42.29m. Natalie Nurse worked hard in the 400m events, third in the hurdles, second/73.91 and then in the flat race (65.99). Ella Carey ran 2.24.06 for third in the 800m.