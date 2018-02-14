Distance Project celebrate promotion

Milton Keynes Distance will be competing in Division 1 next season after some great results at the final round of the Chiltern Cross-County League at Campbell Park.

In their first year of competition, MKDP have proven themselves to be one of the top clubs in the region.

Individual gold medals went to Charlotte Moyse U20 Women, Lily Mae Smith U13 Girls and U20 men George Wheeler with silver to his brother Charles Wheeler.

Silver medals also went to James Dowsett U17 Men and Daisy Yabsley U13 Girls. Another title for Anna Kofeod Gregory also as she got a bronze in the Womens league as did Holly Jamieson in U17 Women.

Full results can be found on the MKDP website.