Duo pull on England vests at Masters Invitational

Lara Bromilow and Diane Baldwin made their debuts representing England in the annual British & Irish Masters Cross-Country International, this year hosted by Wales in Swansea.

Around a course of 6km Lara finished third in the F35 age group clocking 22.11, second counter for the winning England team with her colleagues Jessica Franklin (second) and Elizabeth Renondeau (eighth) totalling 13pts. Ireland were a close second scoring 15pts.

Diane ran in the F60 age group, again won by England. Clocking 28.55, Diane was 11th overall in this age group and 4th scorer for England but unfortunately missing out on a team medal. Ireland were again second.

Kevin Church ran in the Dirt Half Marathon around the Grand Union Canal and Stockgrove Park, placing 273rd from a field of 760 with a time of 1:53.10