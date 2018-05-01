Fifth place for MMKAC in Youth Development League opener

The MMKAC under 17/20 team opened their track and field season at Birmingham in the Midlands Premier Youth Development League.

On a very cold day a rather depleted team had to settle for fifth place.

Ebony Carr opened her summer season winning the under 20 women 200m in 24.58, sixth fastest in the UK to-date.

Paige Barnes threw the hammer 41.84m for second place.

On the track for the under 17 women, Abi Fitton took 2nd in the 300m (42.42) and third in the 200m (27.04). Skye Verwey won the “B” 300m (43.64).

Abi then teamed up with Kathryn Duncan, Sarah-Janes Ollis and Deanna Clark to win the 4 x 100m relay.

Deana had earlier placed a close second in the 300m hurdles(47.45).

Montana Edghill ran to third in the 1,500m (4.56.93) and ran a fast opening leg for the 4 x 400m relay team.

Imogen King made her debut in the 1500m steeplechase for a convincing victory (5.32.90).

Jasmine Trapnell was the star in the field events. 2nd in the 3kg hammer throwing 49.39, less than a metre off the club record.

There were third places from Maxwell Brown (11.07) and David Boayke (11.11) in the under 20 men’s 100m races.

This duo along with Ethan Wiltshire and Kwame Twumasi-Tawiah set a new club age group record for the 4x100m relay in 43.3.

James Minter and Ewan Forsythe made their debuts in the steeplechase, James 3rd “A” (6.41.92) and a “B” string win for Ewan (6.53.63). Robert Lewis high-jumped 1.80m for second position.

Ethan Wiltshire clocked 11.14 for third in the under 17 men’s 100m.

An excellent double in the 1,500m came from Leo Freeland (4.19.72) and Robert Hickman (4.23.96) whilst Finlay Gibbs took 3rd in the 3,000m (9.15.24).

Sam Featherstone won the high jump leaping 1.85m whilst all-rounder Jayden Courtney-Robin worked hard with 2nd in the 400m hurdles (67.17), third in the 100m hurdles (15.25) and second in the triple jump (11.74m).

Finally a fine javelin throw from Izaak Larbi throwing 42.51m.