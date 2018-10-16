Flying start to the cross country season for MMKAC

MMKAC got off to a perfect start in their quest to regain the Chiltern Cross-Country League Division One title with a fine overall team victory in the opening match at Shotover Hill, Oxford.

Nearly 100 athletes across the age group spectrum represented the club. Individually there were second places and personal bests in the male and female senior races from Sam Winters and Rachel Robinson, whilst Callum Tripp was also second for the under 13boys.

Sam Winters

The senior men set a club record by placing their scoring ten in the first 25 finishers. Following Sam’s superb run around the 8km course were Conrad Webber (7th), Paul Mizon (8th), Dan Woodgate (11th), Tom Cuthbertson (12th), James Minter (13th), James Tuttle (15th), Ewan Forsythe (21st), Steve Tuttle (23rd) and Graham Jones (25th).

Rachel had a storming performance, easily her best run in this League leading the team to second place in the ladies race. Mel Wood made a impressive debut placing 11th, with Alice Ritchie (21st), Natasha Baker (26th),Sophie Botham (32nd), Debra Brent (48th)and Karen Bugai (108th).

In the younger age group best placed were the under17 boys placing 2nd team with the foursome of Finlay Gibbs (8th), Leo Freeland (13th), Matthew Dicks (14th) and Galen Butler (24th).

Callum Tripp lead the under 13 boys team to a close third with Harry Totton (16th), Sam Oldroyd (20th) and Elias Skaarup (30th) whilst the under 15 boys placed fourth with Jack Rose (10th), Jamie Darcy (24th), Aidan Murphy (28th) and Zac Freeland (33rd).

A much stronger under17 ladies team took third place as Imogen King finished 6th, Montana Edghill (11th), Anna Ustaran-Anderegg (18th), Nicole Whittle (28th) and Rowan Butler (31st).

The under15 girls closed in 8th with April Barnes (11th), Sophie Stockton (31st),Phoebe Miller (41st) and Paige Tiley (42nd). Finally Madeleine Pearce made the jump up from the under11’s to bring home the under13’s (placing a fine 7th) to third team. Millie Freeland took 12th, Vanessa Bart-Plange 19th and Morenike Orimalade 20th.