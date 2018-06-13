Hammer time again as Kayleigh does the double

Kayleigh Presswell has hit fine form in the hammer after she claimed the England Senior Ladies title at Bedford.

A week earlier she continued her domination as she won the hammer competition in the UK Womens League match, also at Bedford. She improved her Marshall Milton Keynes Athetic Club record to 61.64m and also set a Divisional record.

In the South of England Championships she led throughout throwing 58.24m with her first throw, then 59.04m.

Her final attempt saw her throw 60.67m to claim the victory in style.

Ebony Carr took the silver medal in the England Senior Ladies 100m final in Bedford. After winning her heat in the under 20’s 100m and then took silver in the final with a time of 11.96.

Another medal came from Robert Lewis clearing 1m85 in the under 20 men high jump.

Maxwell Brown fought his way to the under 20 men’s 100m final where he placed fifth in 10.94.

Sophie Botham did likewise in the 800m, fifth in the final with a time of 2.18.37.

Back in the field, Paige Barnes threw the hammer 43.59m for fifth place in the F20 age group and Emma Beales placed sixth in the senior discus (41.76m).