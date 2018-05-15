Hammertime for trio at Bucks championships

Kayleigh Presswell, Jasmine Trapnell and Lara Moffat picked up a trio of gold medals for MMKAC at the Buckinghamshire track and field championships.

It was a hugely successful competition for MMKAC, as they picked up 38 golds, 32 silvers and 13 bronze medals.

Kayleigh has been peppering the 60m mark for some time and achieved this at Oxford with a best throw of 60.64m and a club senior record.

Jasmine did likewise in the F17 event throwing the 3kg implement 50.96m and improving the club record by 77cm from Paige Barnes set in 2015.

Lara threw 47.52m just down on her recent F15 club record of 48.15m Lara ended up with three field golds taking the shot (9.61m) and discus (27.97m) whilst finally in the throws Eva Durand won the F15 javelin setting a Championship best of 35.80m.

On the track Ebony Carr won the F20 100m with 11.95 for another Championship best. The final CBP came from Kobe Sinclair-Linton winning the M13 75m hurdles title in 13,28. In this age group Daniel Ayodale had a double in the 100m (13.70) and long jump (4.59m). Jack Meijer strode to M20 double in the 800m (1.56.43) and 1,500m (4.12.17).

Further doubles came from Lewis Barnes in the senior shot (10.58m) and discus (28.94m), Hope Oguidi in the F13 sprints - 100m (14.05) and 200m (28.00). Sophie Botham won both the F20 800m (2.18.96) and 1,500m (4.57.49). A more unusual double from Tim Penley winning the M15 javelin (34.23m) and pole vault (2.30m).

A sprint double came in the male 100m races from Ethan Wiltshire (F17/11.02) and F20 Kwame Twumasi-Tawiah (11.05).