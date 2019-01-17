Huge lead for MK heading into final cross country round

MMKAC take a huge 1,943 point lead into the final round of the Chiltern Cross-Country League despite finishing behind Bedford at the weekend.

The margin of difference at the last round was just 75 points in favour of Bedford, with the final round of the league culminating at Campbell Park.

On the day the senior men had their winning and scoring 10 in the first 31 runners, led home by Dan Woodgate in fifth, James Minter eighth and Tom Comerford ninth.

Lara Bromilow returned from injury to lead the ladies home in 3rd place with Elle Roche close up in fifth. There was a good age group win from the under 17 men as Finlay Gibbs placed second, Matthew Dicks fourth, Robert Hickman eighth and Leo Freeland 13th.

Another second place went to Callum Tripp for the under 13 boys whilst in the under 17 ladies race, Montana Edghill finished third with Imogen King fourth.