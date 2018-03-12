IN PICTURES: Festival of Running in Milton Keynes

The annual Milton Keynes Festival of Running, organised by Marshall Milton Keynes AC, again attracted record fields on Sunday.

A total of 4226 runners finished one of the four courses available. All races started and finished outside the Xscape building in Central Milton Keynes.

The 20mile event again had the best quality field and saw over 900 finishers. There was a local victory here with MMKAC’S Lara Bromilow winning the ladies race in her debut at this distance. Lara finished strongly taking the lead in the final mile to clock 2hours16.45 and placing 45th overall. Birmingham based Dan Robinson won the race in a course record of 1hour 53.23.

Ian Wood placed 6th and set a PB of 2:03.54 to lead the local finishers with Gary Blaber 12th (2:07.48), Tom Cuthbertson 14th (2:08.53), David Moody 15th (2:09.12) and Tom Hayman 20th (2:11.18). Ross Wood finished 31st (2:14.14). Wendy Webber was third lady in 2:18.01 and Lynsey Ryall 6th(2:24.47).

Over 1400 finished the Half Marathon and saw Dan Webber and Steve Herring to the fore. Dan placed 4th in 77.26 and Steve 6th with 77.53, and first and second M40’s. Chris Finister closed in 28th (83.23) and Simon Kirschner-Heavens 65th(89.19). Paul Mason was second M60 in a time of 103.22.

Chad Lambert led the MMKAC finishers in the 10km race where there were over 1300 finishers, completing the course in 7th position (35.31) Carl Tucker was 19th (38.49) and Andrew Kirschner 22nd (39.24). Debra Brent took the F55 award, 17th female in a time of 48.36.

There were just over 500 finishers in the 5km race where Jeremy Vick took third place in a time of 17.50. Alex Brent was one of the leading youngsters to finish, 17th in 20.57.