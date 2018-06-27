Injuries hamper MMKAC in Southern League

MMKAC’s senior squad had to settle for third at the Southern Athletics league Division One match in Cheltenham.

A number of injuries on the day did not help their cause as the host club won with their neighbours Colchester second, MMKAC third and Crawley fourth.

The MK male sprinters were in great form as Dickson Kusi (10.8) and Aaron Adom (22.0) won the 100/200m races and then along with Michael Smith and Tyrell Dankwa won the 4x100m relay in a time of 43.5.

Other track winners were Sam Winters, 800m (2.00.9), James Tuttle with PB of 15.36.4 in the “A” 5000m and Steve Tuttle the “B” race.

Steve then won the 2km steeplechase (6.47.8) and Tom Cuthbertson the “B” race on his debut (6.52.1).

In the field a high jump double from Sam Featherstone and Robert Lewis both clearing 1m85.

For the ladies there was a fine win for Abby Roskilly in the 800. She led from gun to tape but only just held on at the finish with a time of 2.18.5 as the Chelmsford runner was a close second.

Again there were some good wins in the field, Kayleigh Presswell over 60m again in the hammer with 60.56m with her mum, Diane placing 3rd in the “B” event with a club F50 record of 23.37m.

Emma Beales won her speciality, the discus throwing 41.49m and welcomed back Laura Zialor who won the long jump with 5.46m