Jones completes Manchester Marathon while Wood impresses off road

Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club members were involved in a wide range of events over the weekend.

Neil Jones ran in the Manchester Marathon placing 1383rd from a field of over 9,000 runners with a time of 3hours 21.31. Neil ran his PB of 3:15 in 2013.

Ross Wood competed in the annual South Downs 50mile off-road race between Worthing and Eastbourne and placed an excellent 14th with a time of 7hours 41.12 from a field of almost 500. The course involved a climb of some 5,700 feet.

Nearer at home Mike Kerrigan (63.22) just edged John Skelton (63.27) in the annual Sandy (Bedfordshire) 10 mile race.

Not surprisingly John was first M60 and is the second fastest time by a M65 man this year.

There were two MMKAC men competing in the Leighton Buzzard 10km, Dave Hickman 43rd (46.53) and Ben Miller (47.59).

One of the series of the “Chicks and Chaps” races was held at Willen.

Not large numbers competing but in the 21km race Simon Kirschner-Heavens was first back in 87.54 from a field of 35.

Matt Turner placed 3rd (93.26), Mel Wright 12th and 3rd lady (109.21) whilst Vicky Kirschner-Heavens closed in 19th (117.18).