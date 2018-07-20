Lara secures second in the hammer

No fewer than 16 MMKAC athletes represented Buckinghamshire Schools at the annual English Schools track and field Championships held in Birmingham.

Pride of place went to Lara Moffat from Ousedale who won the silver medal in the Junior Girls hammer event and to Tim Penley (Walton High) who won bronze in the Junior Boys pole vault.

Both set MMKAC club records in their quest for medals. Lara threw 49.95m adding 1.80m to her previous PB whilst Tim cleared 3.45m adding 35cm to his pole vault PB and club record.

In this this very high quality cauldron of athletics a number of local athletes made the top ten in their events. Moyin Oduyemi was just out of the medals in the Junior Girls 100m, fourth with a PB of 12.42. In this age group Eva Durand placed seventh in the javelin (36.35m). Imogen King took 8th position in the Intermediate Girls 1500m steeplechase with a time of 5.17.10, just short of her club record.

Shawn Ampofo triple jumped 12.38m to take 8th in the Junior Boys events, Sam Featherstone equalled his PB of 1.92m for fifth in the Intermediate Boys High Jump whilst Jack Meijer had to settle for 9th in the Senior Boys 1500m (4.00.92).