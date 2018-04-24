London Marathon success stories for MMKAC

There were plenty of great results for MMKAC at the London Marathon this year.

With temperatures in the mid 20’s, Tom Cuthbertson, making his MMKAC marathon debut, led eleven finishers home. He ran perfect splits of 84.16 and 83.44 to give him an excellent time of 2hours 48.00 and a position of 348th from the huge 40,000 field.

Tom Cuthbertson

Lara Bromilow made her marathon debut and finished 148th female overall with a time of 3:14.12, 12th best in the MMKAC all-time rankings. Lara completed the first half in 88mins but faltered a little in the second half running 18mins slower.

Mike Kerrigan (1512th overall) ran 3:05.31 and 168th in the M45 age group followed by David Moody finishing in 3:07.06, down 10mins from his PB set in last years race. Chris Finister was another runner who ran very even splits, 96.13 and 95.30 for a finishing time of 3:11.43, 399th in the M40 category. He said afterwards that he enjoyed the warm conditions.

Andrew Wasdell ran 3:16.20 and Ross Wood 3:22.06 still well inside the leading 10 per cent of the finishers. Katie Penrose was second local lady and 267th in the F40 category with her time of 3:47.22 and followed by Helena de Villiers who clocked 3:56.27. The MMKAC contingent was completed by Tim Aldridge(4:10.14) and Miriam Drewett (4:27.20).