Marathon successes for Redway Runners

Redway Runners were out in force again this bank holiday at the MK Marathon and Half Marathon.

Ninety Redway Runners completed the marathon in sweltering conditions and a further 197 completed the half marathon. Notable achievements included a 3:23.30 marathon from Jen Sangster who was placed seventh lady overall and a 3:12.19 half marathon from Gary Cuilligan, which placed him 35th in the men’s race.

Jen Sangster on the marathon course

VIDEO: Roasting conditions at the MK Marathon

Eleven runners on the club's Zero to Hero programme completed their marathon in addition to two completing London marathon two weeks ago. A further six on the programme completed the half marathon or relay as part of their year long journey from being able to run between 0 and 3 miles to running a marathon.

Sean O’Leary said: “As part of the programme, we completed many more half marathons and even had a number completing the Bedford 20 mile race. Coach Portia and the team are extremely proud of achievements of our Zero to Hero Runners. Particularly on one of the most challenging days of the year for marathon running. We would like to thank the mentors for the support they have provided to our runners over the last six months.”

The Rocket 5km race also took place over the bank holiday which saw 379 Redway Runners complete out of a field of 1,911.

Redway Runners are an inclusive running club with multiple sessions daily across Milton Keynes. For more information go to www.redwayrunners.com