Meijer impresses on England duty again

Jack Meijer won his third international vest this cross-country season representing England at the Belgium Cross Cup meeting in Rotselaar.

Coming through strongly after a cautious start he finished sixth and third England man home just a second behind the fourth and fifth finishers, who shared the same time.

Four MMKAC young athletes teams were invited to take part in a series of 4 x 200m relays in conjunction with the Muller Indoor Games at Birmingham. Two teams ran out winners, First off were the under 13 girls who won with the foursome of Hope Oguidi, N’Dea Lambert, Maddi Banks and Ayesha Jones recording 1:57.37 ahead of Reading and Sale (Manchester).

Their second victory came from the under 15 boys with Rhys Jordan, Chad Willson, Mansuru Donkor and Nasiru Donkor beating Reading and Preston in a time of 1:43.9

The under 15 girls placed fifth (Rhianna Dankwa, Victorious Ezeh, Tolu Adebayo and Hayley Dimond) recording 1:53.47 whilst the under 13 boys were sixth in 2:00.84 (Kobe Sinclair-Linton, Isaiah Phillip, D’Mitri Varlack and Daniel Ayodele).

Paul Mizen and Tom Comerford travelled to Armagh, Northern Ireland to compete in the annual international 5km race. Paul just dipped under 15mins, recording 14:58, the third fastest on the club all-time rankings while Tom’s 15:04 moves him up from eighth to fourth in these rankings.