Meijer races to GB qualification

Jack Meijer secured a GB vest for the forthcoming Cross Country championships after finishing fifth in Liverpool at the weekend.

Racing in the under 20 men’s event around a 7km course, Meijer placed a superb fifth in a time of 20.06 assuring him of Great Britain team selection. Jack is the youngest in the team giving him the chance of future selection for this event.

The start of the Wolverton 5

The races included the British Cross-Country Challenge where Rachel Robinson competed in the 8km ladies race, finishing a very satisfactory 23rd from a field of over 300.

The 54th “Wolverton 5” road race now run at Willen attracted a field of some 250. Matt Bergin (Bedford) won in a time of 24.27 but there were five MMKAC runners in the first 16 finishers. Personal best from Paul Mizon, 7th in 25.34 and Sam Winters 8th with 25.41. Next in were Graham Jones, 11th (26.25) and James Tuttle 13th (26.27) followed by Tom Comerford. 16th (26.39). Top 30 places to Ewan Forsythe, 26th (27.54) and Ian Wood 28th (28.00).

John Skelton set a M65 club record recording 30.21, 54th overall and second in his age group. Ian Van Lokven ran 30.44 to place second M60.

First local lady was Siobhan Dyer running a PB of 33.32 improving her best by over 3mins. Diane Baldwin took the F60 prize recording 35.35 with Alex Knowles second F50 (35.46). Finally David Newens was again firsst M70 with a time of 36.59 and 23rd best in the UK for this age group for 2018.