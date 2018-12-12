Meijer shines on his international debut

Jack Meijer made an impressive debut representing the Great Britain Under 20 men’s team at the European Cross-Country Championships held in Tilburg, central Holland.

Running over a 6.3km course, Jack, the youngest of the six GB runners, was their 4th man home in a time of 19.09, just 69seconds behind the winner, Jakob Ingebrigtsen(Norway). He started steadily being 47 th after the first kilometre but then gradually moved up to finish 28th from the 100-strong field. The first three GB runners won the silver medals.

Sam Winters at the MK half marathon.

There were 18 MMKAC runners from the field of almost 2,000 taking part in the annual MK Winter Half Marathon. Sam Winters, in his debut at this distance, finished a superb third with a time of 71.16 which just heads the club rankings for 2018. The club had another five runners in the top 50: Thomas Dell 7th (74.42 and a personal best), Ian Wood 12th (78.18), Mark Palser 20th (81.13), Carl Tucker 25th (82.16) and Andrew Kirschner 34th (83.37). John Skelton took the M60 prize, 173rd in 93.21 whilst Suzanne Anderegg was 5th F50 lady (98.56).

Eleven young club runners represented Buckinghamshire in the annual South of England Cross-Country championships held at Oxford. Making the top 50 were Finlay Gibbs (25th M17),Leo Freeland (47th M17), Montana Edghill (42nd F17), Maddie Pearce (35th F13) and Callum Tripp (47th M13).

Maddie was a member of the Bucks team that placed 4th on the day, the Bucks 13 boys placed 10th, their 17 ladies, 6th and the U17 men 5th.