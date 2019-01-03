MK athletes named in the UK's elite

The 2019 UK track and field rankings feature 23 MMKAC athletes in the top 20 of their disciplines.

In the under 15 age group Lara Moffat is no 1 in the hammer with her best throw of 53.14m Eva Durand is ranked 6th in the javelin (38.98m), Asher Cliff-Afemari comes in 11th - 75m hurdles (11.84) and Moyin Oduyemi clocked 12.47 for the 14th fastest in the 100m.

For the under 15 boys Tim Penley is ranked 9th in the pole vault (3m51), Shawn Ampofo 11th in the triple jump (12,.40m) and Joseph Taylor threw the javelin 42.47m for 20th place

Ed Barber is ranked 13th in the under `13 boys 75m hurdles (12.3) and 15th in the long jump (5.08m). In this girls age group Sonja De Koning ran the 1200m in 5.51.80 for 5th quickest and Ayesha Jones’ javelin throw of 31.24m was the 7th best.

There are four under 17 men ranked, James Ericsson-Nicholls is 6th in the hammer (60.63m), Ethan Wiltshire 7th over 200m (21.97), Sam Featherstone 18th in the high jump (1.92m) and Jayden Courtney-Robin 20th in the triple jump with a best leap of 13.17m. There are two ladies in the under 17 rankings, Imogen King, 15th in the 1500m steeplechase (5.16.48) and Jasmine Trapnell threw the hammer 50m96 for 20th position.

Moving to the under 20 age group, Ebony Carr is 3rd fastest over 100m (11.65) and Jack Meijer ran the 11th fastest 3000m time of 8.27.10. In the under 23 rankings Laura Zialor is 9th in the triple jump and 16th in the high jump (1m65) whilst Daniel Oderinde ran the 200m in 21,47, 15th best.

Finally in the senior age group Kayleigh Presswell is the 6th best hammer thrower with a throw of 61.64m and in the long jump Greg Rutherford leapt 7m89 in the long jump (4th) and Chuko Cribb is 21st in the triple jump (15m25).