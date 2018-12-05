MK continue to dominate Cross-Country league

MMKAC made it a hat-trick of victories in the third Chiltern Cross-Country League match at Stopsley Common, Luton.

They won scoring 3263pts, 393 ahead of Bedford and now hold an impressive overall lead of 1452pts with two matches to come early next year.

MMKAC's senior men

The senior men again had a very impressive team win with their scoring ten in the first 24 of the field of over 200 runners. Dan Woodgate led them early on before Sam Winters came through to finish 4th with Dan 6th and James Minter 7th and Tom Comerford 10th.

They piled in as Tom Cuthbertson was just a second behind Comerford for 11th with James Tuttle 12th, Liam Smith 14th and Jamie Seddon 15th. Graham Smith,17th and Thomas Dell 24th completed the scoring team.

In the senior ladies race, Rachel Robinson ran to her third consecutive runners-up spot behind GB international Pippa Woolven(Wycombe). Wycombe reversed the team placing this time around just heading MK. The team was completed by Elle Roche (5th), Alice Ritchie (7th), Abby Roskilly (20th), Sophie Botham (26th) and Debra Brent (43rd) from a field of 225.

Finlay Gibbs’ fine third place saw the U17 men win the team race as Matthew Dicks finished 5th, Leo Freeland 8th and Robert Hickman 21st. The under 15’s closed in 4th with the foursome of Jamie Darcy (12th), Jack Rose (15th), Alex Brent (29th) and Zak Freeland (24th). The under 13’s finished 3rd on the day, Callum Tripp (5th) led home Harry Totton (16th), Sam Oldroyd (24th) and Elias Skaaru p(27th).

Imogen King came through strongly to place in 4th in the combined F17/20 ladies race . Montana Edghill was next, 9th and the team finishing a close 4th was completed by Anna Ustaran-Anderegg (24th) and Alesha Patel (30th). April Barnes, 9th led the under 15 girls home with Sophie Stockton (17th), Phoebe Miller(34th) and Paige Tiley (36th). Finally Maddy Pearce put in another good run to lead the under 13s (10th) just ahead of Millie Freeland (11th), Elizabeth Garner (24th) and Vanessa Bart-Plange (30th).

For the under 11s Katie Webb (11th) led the girls and Maxwell Newman (7th) for the boys.