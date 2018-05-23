MK duo steal the show

Wins for Chuko Cribb and Kayleigh Presswell weren’t enough to help MMKAC to victory in the Southern League.

Cribb triple jumped 14.84m while hammer star Presswell threw 57.56m, as well as winning bronze in high jump and triple jump as MK were beaten into second spot by home team Reading. Both were named athletes of the day.

Kayleigh Presswell was certainly the athlete of the match for MMKAC filling in some of the gaps in the field events. She is often seen in the shot, discus and javelin but here also took part in the high jump, clearing 1.45m and leaping 9.04m in the triple jump; third position in both events and in events not that familiar with throwers.

There was some excellent sprinting by the men. Dickson Kusi (11.00) and Aaron Adom (11.4) winning the 100m races with Kwame Twumasi-Tawiah (22.50) taking the 200m “A” and Tyrell Dankwa 2nd in the “B” string (23.5). They later easily won the 4x100m relay.

Chuko Cribb also won the long jump (6.62m) and there was a 3000m double from Steve Tuttle, the open 3000m (9.00.7) and the steeplechase (9.53.3). Graham Jones did likewise in the “B” string races with times of 9.16.2 and 10.36.7. Emma Beales won the discus throwing 39.05m.