MK host Road Relay Championships

MMKAC hosted the prestigious South of England Road Relay Championships from Stantonbury track using various circuits around Linford Wood.

The men’s “A” team finished a superb 11th from 53 competing teams. This was a best ever performance having placed 12th in 2014 but this year they also ran 11 minutes overall quicker.

Each team comprised 12 runners with participants running alternate legs of either 7664m or 5053m. Dan Woodgate ran the opening leg for MMKAC coming home in 17th with a time of 24.25 for the longer distance, which was also the fastest for the team. By half-way they were placed 13th and moved up to 11th on the final two stages. The other “long leg” runners were Tom Comerford (25.01), Paul Mixen (25.06), Graham Jones (25.41), Eliott Hind (25.24) and Jamie Seddon (25.32). James Tuttle ran their quickest “short leg with 15.57 and Sam Winters recording (16.07), Tom Cuthbertson (16.22), Jeremy Vick (17.38), Ian Wood (16.33) and Ross Threlfall on the anchor leg with 16.55.

Up front there was a close finish as Aldershot stormed through on the final legs to win with Highgate Harriers second and Bedford & country third.

In the accompanying ladies for race for teams of six race saw MMKAC place in the top half, 14th from a field of 34. Here two ladies, Elle Roche (28.31) and Abby Roskilly (30.33) ran the “long leg” whilst Alice Ritchie, making a very welcome return after injury was the fastest (18.37) around the ”short” course. She was backed up by Diane Baldwin (22.52), Debra Brent (21.59) and Julia Totton anchoring the team with 21.11.

Herne Hill Harriers comfortably won the ladies race ahead of Cambridge and Thames Valley Harriers.