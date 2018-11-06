MK ladies star at Relay Championships

MMKAC competed in the annual English Cross Country Relay Championships held in Mansfield.

Sixteen teams took part with over 40 individual athletes representing them. Pride of place to the senior ladies who finished in a best-ever 14 place from over 140 teams, coming all over England. Rachel Robinson ran a superb opening leg around the undulating 3km lap handing over to Mel Wood in 10th place with a time of 9.52. Mel was making her debut as a senior here and clocked 11.14 before handing over to Elle Roche in 17th place. Elle gained three places on the anchor with her time of 10.39.

Jack Meijer

The B team of Alice Ritchie, Gem Threlfall and Lilli Peters closed in 49th, 8th in this category.

The best individual performance of the day came from Jack Meijer who ran the third fastest of the day in the under 20 men’s race. He clocked 8.35 for his 3km leg.. He was well backed up by Ewan Forsythe but injuries had denuded their third runner so unfortunately they were unable to complete a team.

The senior men a 5km lap with a team of four. Their “A team finished a very creditable 31st from a field of over 180. Sam Winters opened the race for MMKAC and ran 16.06 to hand over to Paul Mizon in 39th. Paul ran 16.32 and claimed two places. Dan Woodgate on leg 3 clocked 16.27 to pick up 5 places to hand over to Tom Cuthbertson in 32nd position. Tom gained one further place with his time of 17.04. Their “B” closed in 44th with the quartet of James Tuttle, Liam Smith, Tom Comerford and Jeremy Vick, and 7th in this category.

Best placed of the junior teams were the under 17 boys with the trio of Finlay Gibbs, Leo Freeland and Matthew Dicks finishing 22nd from a field of 96. The under 17 ladies closed in 29th with the team of Imogen King, Montana Edghill and Anna Usteran-Anderegg.